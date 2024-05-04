Man arrested for animal cruelty after puppy was found inside closed drawstring bag

HAMILTON — A Middletown man was arrested for animal cruelty after a puppy was found tied up in a bad and abandoned.

Harold Dean Lilly was arrested for cruelty to a companion animal and abandoning animals, which are both second-degree misdemeanors.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Puppy found inside closed drawstring bag; deputies investigating

News Center 7 previously reported a puppy was found at L.J. Smith Park in Hamilton on April 24 inside a drawstring bag that was pulled completely shut.

Butler County Dog Wardens found the puppy and took it to Animal Friends Humane Society.

Lilly was arrested and is being held in Butler County Jail awaiting an appearance in Hamilton Municipal Court.









