‘Hostile architecture’ installed in areas of downtown Dayton to deter loitering

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has installed new landscaping with the hopes it will deter people from loitering downtown.

The “hostile landscaping” is focused on Jefferson Street in the area south of RTA’s Wright Stop Plaza.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to people who frequent this bus stop. He will have why they believe this was “poorly executed” LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Some who frequent the area said they were upset as they spend money at nearby businesses.

While others agree there is a problem with unruly teenagers in the area.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group