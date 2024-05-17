Local high school senior dies in ATV crash days before graduation

DARKE COUNTY — A local high school senior was killed in an ATV crash in Darke County Thursday night.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about this story. We’ll bring you the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Darke County Deputies and crews with North Star Fire, Ansonia Rescue, and Careflight were dispatched to the 7100 block of Goubeaux Rd on reports of a crash around 11:24 p.m. Thursday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Darke County

The preliminary investigation showed that a black ATV driven by 18-year-old Damian Bruns, of Versailles, was traveling in a field when it lost control and rolled several times.

Bruns, a senior at Fort Loramie High School, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fort Loramie Local Schools Superintendent Daniel Holland confirmed that Bruns was set to graduate this Sunday, May 19. His post-graduation plans were to attend the University of Cincinnati.

>> Search resumes for missing man in Great Miami River in Dayton

“It is a very tragic and sad loss to our entire community,” Holland told News Center 7.

Bruns’ passenger on the ATV, 18-year-old Carly Graves, of Bradford, was transported to Wayne ER with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither she nor Bruns were wearing safety belts or helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.













©2024 Cox Media Group