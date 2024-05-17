1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person is dead and one person was injured after an ATV crash in Darke County, Thursday night.

Darke County Deputies and crews with North Star Fire, Ansonia Rescue, and Careflight were dispatched to the 7100 block of Goubeaux Rd on reports of a crash around 11:24 p.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation showed that a black ATV driven by 18-year-old Damien Bruns of Versailles was traveling in a field when it lost control and rolled several times.

Bruns and his passenger 18-year-old Carly Graves of Bradford were treated at the scene. Graves was transported to Wayne ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bruns was transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Bruns was later pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Bruns and Graves were not wearing safety belts or helmets at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.









