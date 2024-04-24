Puppy found inside closed drawstring bag; deputies investigating

HAMILTON — Deputies are searching for someone who put a puppy inside a tie-bag in Butler County Wednesday.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a puppy was found this morning at L.J. Smith Park in Hamilton, according to a social media post.

The social media post said the puppy was in a tie bag that was pulled completely shut.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said there was no food or water with the dog and he believes it was left to die.

Anyone with information about the owner of the dog is asked to contact Dog Warden Burkett at 513-887-7297 Ext 3.

