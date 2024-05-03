Kroger spending nearly $85 million to renovate several Dayton area stores

MIAMI VALLEY — Kroger announced it will be renovating several Dayton area stores.

The grocery chain announced on Tuesday it will spend $84 million that will highlight a new Warren County location and remodel 15 stores, according to a spokesperson.

This includes several across the Dayton area.

“This investment is yet another demonstration of the commitment Kroger makes each and every day to the customers and communities in which we serve,” said Ann Reed, Cincinnati/Dayton division president. “It also reconfirms our dedication to increasing career advancement for our associates, economic growth, and supporting local producers who supply our stores with high-quality products.”

This includes remodeling two stores in Kettering, one in Huber Heights, and the Kroger in Lebanon. They plan to start work this year.

Its new Warren County location will be Hamilton Township.

This comes as Kroger is working to merge with grocery store chain Albertson’s.

