Shots fired during large fight at Dayton apartment complex, 911 caller says

DAYTON — A large police presence was called to an apartment complex in Dayton Friday after reports of a large fight.

Around 8:30 p.m. Dayton police were called to the 1500 block of Fotip Lane for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 what sounds like gunshots can be heard in the background.

“Over 50 people fighting and a whole bunch of shooting,” a caller tells dispatchers.

Other 911 callers gave a similar number of people fighting.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to a woman who lives at the apartment complex.

“About 8:30 a whole bunch of gunfire went off, I believe I heard about 16 shots,” Amy Sheldon said.

Sheldon said she saw police take three people away in handcuffs.

We are working to learn if anyone was shot and what led up to the shots fired.

We will continue to follow this story.





