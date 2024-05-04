Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.

Injuries have been reported after a crash in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 11:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wampler Ave on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Montgomery County Regional Sergeant told News Center 7 that injuries were reported. No other immediate details were available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the severity of the injuries and will update this story as we learn more.

