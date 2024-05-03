2 men found dead in Champaign County home identified

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An investigation is underway in Champaign County after two men were found dead in a home Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:52 a.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on 7300 block of E. State Route 29, on reports that two men inside were “possibly deceased, under suspicious circumstances,” according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes.

Upon arrival, deputies immediately entered the home and located two deceased men.

Wayne F Smoot, 74, and Lundy R. Travis, 68, have been identified as the two men, according to Holmes.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office confirms both men died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office told News Center 7 that there was no evidence of a break in and it appears there was a dispute between the two men inside.

Investigators believe that there is no danger or threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

