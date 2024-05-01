2 people found dead in Champaign County home; Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI investigating

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An investigation has been launched in Champaign County after two people were found dead in a home Wednesday morning.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene, working to learn more about the investigation. We’ll bring you the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.

Two males were found dead in a home in the 7300 block of E. State Route 29, a few miles west of Mechanicsburg, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

>> PHOTOS: 2 bodies found inside Champaign Co. home

The cause or manner of death of the two males was not initially released, but investigators confirmed their deaths are considered suspicious.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to assist in the investigation, a spokesperson for BCI confirmed.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group