Local BBQ restaurant to open second location in Miami County

TROY — Rudy’s Smokehouse announced that it is opening its second location in downtown Troy.

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The new restaurant will be located at 111 W. Water Street and offer its signature low-and-slow smoked meats, made-from-scratch sides, and house-made sauces.

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The expansion aims to bring the smokehouse experience to Troy and surrounding communities, while also expanding its catering and private event rental services.

This new location will also offer space for in-house catering events due to the newly renovated second floor.

“This location is more than a restaurant to us. It is a place for families, businesses and really the community to gather, celebrate and make memories. Smokehouse is family owned and there is a deep passion fueling our growth. We want to make sure the tradition of BBQ, hospitality and serving others continues to live on for generations. We believe God has opened this door and we do not take that lightly. Glory be to God,” owners Kris and Tabatha Rowland said.

The Rowlands plan to open this location in the summer of 2026.

The smokehouse is accepting resumes for future employment opportunities, including front-of-house, back-of-house, catering, leadership, and hospitality roles.

Those interested in applying can submit resumes to igniteyourcareeratrudys.troy@gmail.com.

The original Rudy’s Smokehouse is located at 2222 S Limestone Street in Springfield.

Additional information will be released at a later date.

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