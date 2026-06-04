‘A lot of people are overreacting;’ City places multiple bans on new businesses

NEW CARLISLE — Multiple bans on dispensaries, vape shops, data centers, and solar farms will give city leaders enough time to plan for the future and listen to residents.

New Carlisle City Council approved a year-long moratorium on these types of establishments, stating they want more time to develop a plan for the next 20 years.

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A man from New Carlisle said that the ban should not include dispensaries and vape shops.

Alex Allen said he has seen a lot of change in the community, but not enough.

“A lot of people are just overreacting, in my opinion, and what my research tells me is that it’s more of delta 8,9, and hemp products that are being banned,” said Allen.

Allen said that he can see why data centers and solar farm businesses want to set up near his home.

“We have plenty of land,” he said. “Maybe not for those kinds of businesses. They’re not too accepting out here.”

City officials said that’s why they are taking their time on planning what they want to do with the land.

“Southwest Clark County is an area of emphasis for a lot of investors and developers. So we also want to take that surgeon approach to development and be very thoughtful and precise about what we decide to do,” said City Manager Donald Hall.

Hall said the community is in a development-driven era, and it’s up to city leaders to make decisions and regulations.

The last comprehensive plan that was made in New Carlisle was in 2012.

Hall said that they have a survey out with the community that residents can take.

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