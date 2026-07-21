Man arrested after 4-H project chicken coop set on fire

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is in custody after a child’s chicken coop was set on fire in Eaton.

Working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Eaton Fire Department, police were able to get a search warrant for the home of 26-year-old Benjamin Heggs.

The Darke County Special Response team was called to assist.

Heggs exited the home after commands from officers, according to a media release.

Evidence was collected, and Heggs was placed under arrest for arson.

On July 19 around 6 p.m., Eaton police were called to the 300 block of East Main Street on reports of a chicken run that had been intentionally set on fire the night before.

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There was extensive fire damage to the tarp that draped over the chicken run along with bags of sand and bedding.

Ring camera video captured a suspect running from the scene.

The chicken run belonged to a 10-year-old 4-H member, Carlee Watson.

This is the first time she’s showing chickens through 4-H at the county fair.

More than a dozen chickens were inside the coops when the fire started.

None of them died.

Carlee’s dad, Scott Watson, said he believes someone might have started the fire since they have a rooster, which can be noisy.

“Basically, I just want to find out who did this and pray to God it don’t ever happen again,” Scott said.

" This will only strengthen their ability to move forward,” Willsey said.

Despite the potential setback, Carlee is still looking forward to the county fair.

“Setting up them and showing and being able to like walk, like be there like all the time,” Carlee said.

Heggs is booked in the Preble County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

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