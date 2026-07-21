New restaurant concept opens in Dayton

DAYTON — A new restaurant from the chefs of two popular Montgomery County restaurants has opened in Dayton.
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Piccolo Orsetto shared that it officially opened on Monday.
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The restaurant, from the chefs of Meadowlark in Kettering and Wheat Penny in Dayton, is a new breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept.
Piccolo Orsetto, located next to Wheat Penny on Wayne Avenue, is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
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