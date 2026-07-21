Former Ohio State football player learns punishment for deadly ATV crash

PENNSYLVANIA — A former Ohio State wide receiver has learned his punishment for his role in a deadly ATV crash last year, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.
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Julian Fleming was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison, according to Bradford County Criminal Court records.
He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, WBNS-10 reported.
Fleming was initially charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and driving under the influence.
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As previously reported, the crash in May 2025 in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.
Fleming was driving the ATV northbound on Painter Lick Lane when it hit a deer that jumped into the road, police said.
The former Buckeye was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the passenger, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd, was pronounced dead on scene.
Fleming and Boyd were both not wearing helmets, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
He played four seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for the 2024 season.
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