Former Ohio State wide receiver seriously injured in deadly ATV crash

PENNSYLVANIA — A former Ohio State wide receiver was seriously injured in a deadly ATV crash Friday night.
Former Buckeye wide receiver Julian Fleming sustained serious injuries after an ATV crash in Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to an online crash report.
The ATV was traveling northbound when it hit a deer that jumped into the road, police said.
Neither occupant was wearing a safety helmet, the crash report said.
Medics transported Fleming to the hospital with serious injuries.
The passenger, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fleming played four seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for the 2024 season.
