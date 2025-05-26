‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson dies at 79

Phil Robertson, a reality personality best known for the series “Duck Dynasty,” has died, according to social media posts made by family members.

He was 79.

Willie Robertson, son of Phil Robertson, and his wife, Korie Robertson, shared a post on Instagram Sunday night confirming his death.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Willie and Korie said in the post.

Phil Robertson was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s last December.

Phil was known as the patriarch on the A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty” that premiered in 2012 . The show ran for 11 seasons before ending in 2017.

