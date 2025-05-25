1 dead, 1 severely burned in Ohio plane crash

One person is dead and another person was seriously injured after a plane crash on Sunday.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. near state Route 307 in Ashtabula County, CBS-affiliate WOIO.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WOIO that the plane was on fire when they arrived on the scene.
One person was pronounced dead, and another person was severely burned but is expected to recover.
One witness told OSHP that the plane struck a tree before hitting the ground in a front yard.
According to FlightAware, a Diamond DA20 Katana took off in the area at 9:31 a.m. and landed around 10:11 a.m.
Troopers have not confirmed that this is the plane involved in the crash.
NTSB and FAA are en route to the scene.
