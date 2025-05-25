1 taken to hospital by Careflight after motorcycle crashes into house

CLARK COUNTY — A three-wheeled motorcycle hit a house Saturday evening, and Careflight was called to the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a person was injured after their three-wheeled motorcycle hit a house in Clark County.

TRENDING STORIES:

First responders were called to the intersection of State Route 41 and Spence Road in Pike Township around 9: 25 p.m., according to OSHP.

Careflight was called to the scene shortly after responders arrived.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group