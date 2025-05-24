NATO security becomes impromptu guests at couple’s wedding

DAYTON — One couple got some impromptu wedding guests in Dayton on Saturday.

“Officers and deputies who were working the NATO checkpoint at First and Perry became impromptu wedding guests today,” Dayton Police wrote in a social media post.

The couple, nicknamed “Mr. and Mrs. NATO” by law enforcement, were married at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Officers and deputies took photos with the couple and members of the wedding party, and then gave them a card and a few tokens of appreciation from the different units.

