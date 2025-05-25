NATO delegates explore Dayton outside the secure zone

DAYTON — During the day, delegates spend their time in meetings or panel discussions within the NATO Village. When the work day is done, they get to explore Dayton and the surrounding areas, enjoying everything the Miami Valley has to offer.

News Center 7’s John Bedell speaks with the delegates about where they have been and what they think LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

One thing many delegates mentioned was how welcome they felt, including Portugal delegate and President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Marcos Perestrello.

“Thank you to Dayton for the hospitality that gives name to the famous Midwest, warm hospitality,” Perestrello said.

Many of the delegates visited the Oregon District for dinner on an Out On 5th night with great weather.

Ramona Bruynseels is a member of parliament in Romania and is the Secretary of the Defense Commission while also sitting in the Budget Commission.

She was grabbing drinks with delegates from Montenegro at Salar.

Some of the other delegates were out getting dinner at The Greene in Beavercreek.

