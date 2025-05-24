Minor arrested after police find group stealing cars

BROOKVILLE — Police dispersed a group of people who were entering unlocked vehicles, stealing cars and items, according to Brookville police. This led to a lengthy police pursuit and one arrest.

A post made on social media says at least two cars were stolen. Police located three vehicles and attempted a traffic stop, but they fled the scene.

One pursuit ended in Richmond, Indiana after law enforcement used stop sticks. The suspects involved in the pursuit have not yet been found, according to the post.

One suspect, who is a minor, was found in one of the stolen vehicles and was taken into custody in Trotwood, police say.

Officers were able to recover many of the stolen items, the post says.

