Authorities working to catch loose dogs reportedly biting people in Moraine

MORAINE — Authorities are working to capture several loose dogs in Moraine on Sunday, a Moraine Police dispatcher confirmed.

Moraine Police and Animal Resource Center personnel responded to the area of Dryden Road and the bike path near the Great Miami River on reports of at least seven loose dogs Sunday afternoon.

The dispatcher said they received reports that the dogs have bitten multiple people.

It is unclear if the dogs are still on the loose at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

