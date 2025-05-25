Officer who arrested college student detained by ICE resigns from department

GEORGIA — The officer who pulled over and arrested the undocumented Georgia college student held inside an ICE detention center for two weeks has resigned from the department.

Dalton city officials confirmed with our sister station, WSB-TV in Atlanta, that Officer Leslie O’Neal resigned from his position.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal made national headlines when Dalton police mistakenly pulled her over during a traffic stop and then learned she was undocumented.

ICE agents immediately sent Arias to the Stewart Detention Center in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a federal judge granted Arias-Cristobal bond on Thursday.

Her attorney said Arias-Cristobal is now back home resting, while he works on her immigration status.

“We’re going to keep working on her case to try to keep her here permanently,” attorney Dustin Baxter told WSB-TV.

Arias-Cristobal was brought here from Mexico at the age of four by her parents.

Their attorney is now working on her father’s immigration case as well.

