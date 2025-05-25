At least 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash on busy Moraine street

MORAINE — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Moraine early Sunday.
Officers and medics responded to the 1900 block of Dryden Road around 12:13 a.m. on reports of an injury crash, according to dispatchers.
Two vehicles are involved in the crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one of the vehicles was a black Chrysler.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person is injured.
We are working to learn that person’s condition and what led to the crash.
News Center 7 will update this developing story.
