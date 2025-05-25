Rescue boats respond to reports of person in water at yacht club

RUSSELLS POINT — Several rescue boats have responded to reports of a person in the water Saturday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Indian Lake Yacht Club on reports of a possible boat accident in Logan County.

This is at the 200 block of Chase Avenue in Russells Point.

Logan County Sheriff dispatchers told News Center 7 that boats are in the water trying to find a person.

We will update this developing story.

