Rescue boats respond to reports of person in water at yacht club

RUSSELLS POINT — Several rescue boats have responded to reports of a person in the water Saturday night.
Sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Indian Lake Yacht Club on reports of a possible boat accident in Logan County.
This is at the 200 block of Chase Avenue in Russells Point.
Logan County Sheriff dispatchers told News Center 7 that boats are in the water trying to find a person.
We will update this developing story.
