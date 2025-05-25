National

McDonald’s to close all CosMc’s locations

By WHIO Staff
McDonald's Spinoff Restaurant CosMc's Opens First Location In Illinois BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 11: Customers place their orders at CosMc's, a concept restaurant recently launched by McDonald’s on December 11, 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Lines to order food and beverages at the drive-thru-only restaurant, which opened to the public late last week, have been as long as 6 hours. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
McDonald’s is pulling the plug on its CosMc’s chain, the company’s beverage-focused spinoff.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, McDonald’s said it will start to close all locations in June. The app will also be discontinued.

The first CosMc’s location opened in Illinois at the end of 2023. The chain then expanded to five locations, four of which are in Texas.

As CBS News reported, CosMc’s was meant to be a competitor to Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts. It provided customized beverages that traditional McDonald’s had more difficulty creating.

McDonald’s will add some of the new drinks from CosMc’s to its menu, but didn’t specify which ones at this time.

In addition to beverages, CosMc’s also sells snacks, including pretzel bites, and sandwiches, including a spicy queso sandwich.

