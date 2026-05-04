Brothers Osborne announce Miami Valley concert

HUBER HEIGHTS — Popular country music duo Brothers Osborne is coming to the Miami Valley this summer.

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The Grammy-winning duo, made up of brothers John and TJ Osborne, will be taking the stage at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, Aug. 28.

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The brothers are six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners and four-time ACM Duo of the Year winners.

They’re known for hits like “Stay A Little Longer,” “It Ain’t My Fault,” and “21 Summer,” and are currently working on new music to be released later this year.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website and at the Rose Music Center box office.

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