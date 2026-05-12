2 people hospitalized after crash closes all lanes on interstate

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in Harrison Township.

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News Center 7 previously reported that all lanes were closed due to a crash on Interstate 75 just after 2:30 a.m. near Wagner Ford Road.

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The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Dodge Challenger, driven by 20-year-old Shane Davenport was heading north on I-75, according to a spokesperson.

Davenport lost control, traveling to the left, striking the concrete median barrier wall multiple times.

Davenport was transported to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.

He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

Davenport’s passenger, 21-year-old Gabriel Grim was also transported to Kettering Health Dayton for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post.

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