Former Ohio State football player facing homicide charge after deadly ATV crash

PENNSYLVANIA — A former Ohio State wide receiver is facing a homicide charge after a deadly ATV crash in Pennsylvania in May, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Julian Fleming was charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and driving under the influence, Bradford County court documents obtained by WBNS-10 TV indicate.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened on May 23 on Painter Lick Lane in Bradford County.

Fleming was driving the ATV northbound when it hit a deer that jumped into the road, police said.

The former Buckeye was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the passenger, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd, was pronounced dead on scene.

Fleming and Boyd were both not wearing helmets, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He played four seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for the 2024 season.

The Green Bay Packers picked up Fleming as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, WBNS-10 reported.

