Pilot survives after crashing plane in heavily wooded area

By WHIO Staff
ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A pilot survived after their plane crashed in a heavily wooded area in Orange County, Indiana, over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Indiana State Police (ISP) received a call from the Louisville Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about a possible downed aircraft near the Orange County / Lawrence County line.

The crash involved a Lancair fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft, according to police.

Multiple ISP Troopers and first responders searched throughout the night in a heavily wooded area.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area in Orange County near Old Vincennes Road, according to the ISP.

The pilot was found inside the plane with non-life-threatening injuries and had to be carried out by a stretcher due o the dense woods and hills.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

