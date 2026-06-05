Police investigation underway in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — A police investigation is underway in a Xenia neighborhood.

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Officers responded around 3:46 a.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of E Main Street.

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News Center 7 contacted both the Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch and Xenia Police.

They confirmed that both officers and deputies responded to the scene.

Neither agency has confirmed any shootings. Dispatchers from agencies said there is “pending investigation” underway.

A viewer told our newsroom that there was a police presence on Harbison Avenue and E Main Street.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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