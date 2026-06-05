Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery Co.

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in an Englewood neighborhood early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 600 block of Fallview Avenue around 4:18 a.m., according to an Englewood dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated heavy fire on the front right side of the house.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire, if anyone was injured, and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]