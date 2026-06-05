Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery Co.

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in an Englewood neighborhood early Friday.
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The fire was reported in the 600 block of Fallview Avenue around 4:18 a.m., according to an Englewood dispatcher.
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Initial scanner traffic indicated heavy fire on the front right side of the house.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire, if anyone was injured, and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
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