Sidney woman dies after motorcycle rear-ends truck

LOGAN COUNTY — A Sidney woman died after being involved in a crash in Logan County on Thursday.

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The crash was reported around 5:42 p.m. on Cretcher Street in Pleasant Twp., according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

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A crash report from the sheriff’s office shows that a 2005 Ford F-250 was stopped facing northbound to make a left turn when it was hit in the rear by a three-wheel motorcycle.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 72-year-old Carol Kinninger, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old Sidney man, was evaluated for a possible injury.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were not injured in the crash.

Deputies cited the driver of the motorcycle for assured clear distance ahead, according to the report.

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