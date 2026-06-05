Multi-vehicle crash reported near local Kroger

RIVERSIDE — Crews are on the scene of a reported multi-vehicle accident near a grocery store in Riverside.

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The crash was reported around 8:55 a.m. near the Kroger on Woodman Drive.

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Dispatchers confirmed crews were on the scene, but any further information about the crash was not immediately made available.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing at least two cars involved, including one that was in a treeline.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updates as we gather additional information.

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