New surveillance video shows fight leading up to murder in Sidney

SIDNEY — New video shows the moments leading up to a murder in Sidney.

News Center 7′s John Bedell breaks down the video LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy stabbed and killed a man and wounded another teen boy who is now hospitalized. The surveillance video shows the planned fight where it happened.

>>Previous Coverage: Teen murder suspect appears in court; prosecutor weighs in on if case will move to adult court

The cameras look right at the park where the knife attack happened and where friends and family held a vigil for the victims.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group