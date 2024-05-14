‘There is panic;’ Business owners fearful after bank forecloses The Greene over unpaid loans

GREENE COUNTY — Business owners at The Greene Town Center have concerns after learning about Wells Fargo’s foreclosure filing.

According to court documents, Wells Fargo claims that The Greene defaulted on a loan because it failed to pay the total by the loan’s maturity date, which was December 1, 2023.

As of May 1, Wells Fargo says The Greene owes nearly $113 million, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

For some business owners at The Greene, their shops are their only source of income.

“I’ve already got three texts this morning from different business owners, ‘What do you think is happening? What’s going on?’ There is panic,” Sonny’s Diamond owner Sonny Singhvi said.

