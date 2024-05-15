Car slams into living room with 2 inside, minor injuries reported

DAYTON — A car slammed into a living room with two people inside Tuesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Dayton police and fire were called to reports of a car into a building in the 5700 block of Woodmore Drive around 10:05 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a car in to the front corner of the home, according to District Chief Matt McClain.

All of the people inside the car that crashed into the home were able to get out except one person who had to be assisted by firefighters.

Two of the people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, McClain said.

The two people inside the home at the time of the crash were check out by medics but were not injured.

Rescue crews were called to evaluate the structural damage done to the house and determined there was significant damage, according to McClain.

There was also possible damage to the roof.

McClain said contractors will have to assess the damage before an estimate of damages can be made.

We will continue to follow his story.

