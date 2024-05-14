‘Where’s my child?’ Mother panicked after 6-year-old daughter mistakenly gets put on school bus

A family displaced by a tornado experienced a scary situation when a 6-year-old kindergartener mistakenly got on a bus she wasn’t supposed to at her new school on Monday.

Kaylyn Boldman couldn’t believe it when her stepmother arrived at Stevenson Elementary in Riverside Monday and called to say her 6-year-old son, Xavier was there, but his twin sister, Sophia was not.

The school said Sophia was placed on a bus she wasn’t supposed to be on.

“Just a whole bunch of different emotions going through at one time,” she said.





