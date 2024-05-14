Sheriff’s deputy unknowingly saves grandmother from choking

LOGAN COUNTY — A Logan County Sheriff’s deputy saved his grandmother from choking, without realizing who it was, according to a social media post from the office.

Over the weekend, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a female was choking on a piece of food. The location of the incident was not immediately available.

The 911 dispatcher sent medics and nearby Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Sheeley to the call, the post said.

Sheeley was just a few roads over and was the first to arrive on scene. Medics arrived shortly after.

He noticed the house looked very familiar, as it belonged to his family members.

At first, Sheeley did not realize he was performing life-saving measures on his grandmother, the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office has reported that Sheeley’s grandmother is doing well.

“This goes to show serving your local community can have a large impact on your life!” the post said.

