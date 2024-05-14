Man convicted of killing wife, 3 family members in Butler Co. sentenced to death

BUTLER COUNTY — A man convicted of killing four people in Butler County in 2019 has been sentenced to death.

A three-judge panel sentenced Gurpreet Singh, 40, to death on Tuesday after unanimously finding that the aggravating circumstances Singh was found guilty of committing outweighed the mitigating factors presented, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

“We therefore unanimously find that the sentence of death should be imposed upon Gurpreet Singh,” one judge said in court.

The panel spent roughly three hours over two days deliberating on the sentence for Singh, who was convicted last week on four counts of aggravated murder and the firearm specifications attached to each charge.

Singh was convicted of killing his wife, 39-year-old Shalinderjit Kaur; her parents, 59-year-old Hakiakat Singh Pannag and 62-year-old Parmjit Kaur; and Parmjit’s sister, 58-year-old Amarjit Kaur in West Chester in 2019.

This was the second time Singh had gone to trial for the murders. He first stood trial in October 2022. That trial ended in a hung jury after more than 14 hours of deliberation.

Singh waived his right to a jury in the second trial and instead opted for the three-judge panel.

Singh has been housed in the Butler County jail without bond since his arrest months after the murders took place.

