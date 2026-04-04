Traffic stop turns into reported police chase in Montgomery County

DAYTON — A traffic stop in Dayton led to a reported police chase Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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A Dayton police officer attempted to pull over a car near Woodman Drive and Linden Avenue.

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Initial reports indicate that a chase began and officers ended up in Huber Heights, the supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews along Brandt Pike near Texas Avenue said Dayton and Riverside police are blocking the road.

Our crews see several police cruisers and flashing lights in a nearby field.

Brandt Pike police presence (WHIO)

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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