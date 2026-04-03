First responders get sneak peek of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — First responders got a peek inside Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s Friday.

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First responders got a chance to enjoy Buc-ee’s before the grand opening on Monday.

For some of them, it was their first time inside a Buc-ee’s ever.

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“We’re giving our local first responder agencies a sneak peek of what Buc-ee’s is all about,” Michael Bui, operations district manager, said.

They got to grab a bite and check out 74,000 square feet of Buc-ee’s products.

“They’re overwhelmed, but in a good way,” Bui said.

Some first responders checked out emergency routes around the building, while others enjoyed a much-needed break with sweets.

“We’re not selling anything right now. They wander around the store and see what they have to offer,” Bui said.

The crowd is giving Buc-ee’s workers a taste of what to expect.

“We ask people if you wanna be here, come early,” Bui said.

The Huber Heights location is set to open its doors at 6 a.m. on Monday.

At noon, Gov. Mike DeWine will welcome Buc-ee’s with a ribbon-cutting.

“At our last opening in (Virginia), some people came out there the night before,” Bui said.

To handle the crowd on Monday, there have been some changes to the traffic pattern on State Route 235, and a traffic light has been added near the ramp.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reminded drivers to be patient.

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