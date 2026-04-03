1 dead, another hurt after shooting at Ohio bar

COLUMBUS — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a shooting at a bar in Columbus on Friday morning.

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The shooting was reported at the First Stop Bar and Grill at 1427 Oakland Park Avenue after 4 a.m., according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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Columbus police told our media partner that one person was transported to the hospital, where they later died.

A dispatcher said another person walked into the hospital with injuries from the gunfire, but their condition is unknown.

Officials told WBNS that the shooting might be connected to an altercation inside the bar.

It’s unclear if police have any suspect information.

This incident happened about two weeks after another shooting at the bar, our media partner reported.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said last week that his team was taking legal action against the bar owners and holding them in contempt.

The bar reportedly has a history of liquor code violations, shooting incidents, and other crimes.

The complaint alleges that the bar violated multiple court orders, such as staying open past curfew, allowing firearms inside, not installing a metal detector and working security cameras, and more, WBNS-10 reported.

A contempt hearing is set for the owners on April 15.

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