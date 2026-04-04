2 hospitalized after road rage shooting near West Carrollton High School

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two people were hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Miami Township on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson with the township confirmed.

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The shooting was reported at Student Street and Jassamine Drive around 4:20 p.m., which is right next to West Carrollton High School.

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Two males were involved in a road rage incident and stopped at this intersection to argue.

“One male approached the second with a pipe or pole of some sort and was promptly shot in the leg by the other male,” the spokesperson said.

Both males were hospitalized; one with an obvious gunshot wound and the other with injuries from the pole.

It is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The spokesperson said charges are pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Miami Township Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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