It’s construction season on the road; Here’s how to keep workers safe

OHIO — As construction ramps up on the roadways, here are a few tips to help drivers keep workers safe.

AAA suggests rerouting your commute altogether to avoid work zones, but if you can’t avoid them there are ways to stay safe.

Avoid distractions like your phone and slow down. Most work zones have a reduced speed limit.

>> AAA reminding drivers to be safe while driving in Ohio work zones

Drivers should also watch for people walking and on bicycles.

In 2022, 145 people on foot or bikes were killed in work zones.

Lastly, follow Ohio’s move-over law. The law requires drivers to slow down or switch lanes when approaching vehicles with flashing lights.

