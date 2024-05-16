‘We gave it our best;’ Pizza place near UD closes

DAYTON — A pizza place near the University of Dayton’s campus has closed.

The Wizard of Za on Brown Street has closed 18 months after opening, according to a sign posted on the door.

“We gave it our best. We really did,” the sign read.

Ownership wrote that “it was a great joy to serve” their customers.

They went on to note that if you had a gift card to the Wizard of Za, it would be able to be redeemed at any Fusian or HunnyBee’s location.

“If you’re ever in Columbus, please drop into our original shop and enjoy a slice with us!” they wrote.

The Wizard of Za opened up on Brown Street in November 2022.





