SWAT standoff underway in Sidney neighborhood

SIDNEY — A standoff involving SWAT is ongoing in Sidney.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is on the scene, working to gather more information.

Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and SWAT members are currently on scene at a home on Second Avenue.

Images captured by News Center 7 showed multiple cruisers and at least one armored SWAT vehicle on the scene. Our crew on the scene has also reported that law enforcement has been making announcements over a loudspeaker to try and get those inside the house to come out.

Law enforcement has been on the scene for at least three hours, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

We’re working to learn what prompted the standoff. News Center 7 was tracking an investigation in the city during the overnight hours, but it has not been confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

News Center 7 reached out to Sidney Police for information on the overnight investigation, but have not received a response at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

