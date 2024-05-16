1 dead, 2 left lanes blocked after crash on I-71 in Ohio

WARREN COUNTY — A person is dead and two left lanes are blocked following a crash on Interstate 71 in Ohio early Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. to Southbound Interstate 71 near Fields Ertel Road on initial reports of a crash, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

ODOT cameras show the left two lanes are blocked on SB I-71 near Fields Ertel Road.

All lanes on I-71 were closed for two hours, WCPO said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

1 dead after I-71 crash in Warren County Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/ODOT)

