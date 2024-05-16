TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 WB reopens in Harmony Township after crash

HARMONY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE:

All lanes have reopened on I-70 westbound in Harmony Township after a crash.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene working to learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

All lanes of I-70 westbound are closed in Harmony Township due to a crash Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on I-70 westbound near North Urbana Lisbon Road, according to initial reports.

>> Woman suffers multiple broken bones after being hit by car in Eaton; Driver arrested

All westbound lanes are closed in the area.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed they were handling the crash but could not provide any further information.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group